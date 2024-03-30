×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 00:01 IST

BJP's LS Candidate Stages Road Blockade in Kolkata Over Detention of Party Workers

BJP activists led by Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha seat candidate Debasree Chaudhury blocked the arterial Dhakuria Bridge in south Kolkata for around 30 minutes on Friday night demanding the release of party workers who were detained earlier in the day.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
BJP's LS candidate stages road blockade in Kolkata over detention of party workers
BJP's LS candidate stages road blockade in Kolkata over detention of party workers | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kolkata: BJP activists led by Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha seat candidate Debasree Chaudhury blocked the arterial Dhakuria Bridge in south Kolkata for around 30 minutes on Friday night demanding the release of party workers who were detained earlier in the day.

Choudhury sat in the middle of the bridge protesting the detention of five BJP activists, including a mandal president, by the police.

Advertisement

The protest disrupted traffic movement along the busy SC Mallick Road.

An officer of Kolkata Police said the five persons were detained on the charge of preventing Election Commission officials from carrying out their duty of removing BJP flags illegally put up at a property in Dhakuria area without the consent of the owner.

Advertisement

Accusing the police of working at the behest of TMC, Choudhury told reporters that the five were illegally detained and no arrest memo was produced.

Chowdhury was taken to the Lake police station along with around 15 party activists around 10.15 pm amid sloganeering by BJP activists.

Advertisement

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya posted on X: "Today, Kolkata Police, on instructions of Mamata Banerjee, wrongly arrested senior office bearers of BJP's South Kolkata organisational district and took them to Lake police station." "The Police didn't have any legal ground to arrest. Trinamool workers, who had gathered outside, attacked BJP workers, but corrupt Kolkata Police arrested our members! Now, the BJP led by Debasree Chaudhury, BJP's candidate from Kolkata South, has blocked Dhakuria Bridge. Unless Mamata Banerjee, ensures release of BJP workers, the blockade will continue," he said when the blockade started.

"This highhandedness of Mamata Banerjee won't be tolerated. She alone is responsible for the situation in Kolkata," he said. 

Advertisement

Published March 30th, 2024 at 00:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

United Nations Wades Into Kejriwal Arrest Row; Is This An Orchestrated Attack On India? | The Debate

Attack On India?

a minute ago
Leader of Northern Ireland's main unionist party steps down as he is charged with sexual offenses

Northern Ireland

4 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

IPL 2024

10 minutes ago
BJP's LS candidate stages road blockade in Kolkata over detention of party workers

BJP Candidate Protests

14 minutes ago
Hyderabad police

Hyderabad Phone Tapping

22 minutes ago
Indian Army BrahMos Missile

BrahMos Missile Strike

24 minutes ago
Congress Press Conference

India News LIVE

34 minutes ago
Businessman shot at in Haryana

Businessman Fired At

36 minutes ago
BJP's Second Candidate List For Odisha Polls To Be Released Soon: Tomar

BJP's Second Candidate Li

40 minutes ago
KRK and Virat Kohli

IPL 2024

42 minutes ago
Haryana Police Arrest Farmer Activist Jalbera

Haryana Police

an hour ago
Harvard's Houghton Library.

Harvard Human Skin Book

an hour ago
West Bengal: Left Announces Candidates For 2 More Seats, Says Hopeful Of Alliance With Congress, ISF

The CPI

an hour ago
Fire breaks out at warehouse in West Bengal's Nadia

Fire at Warehouse in WB

an hour ago
BSP MLA Raju Pal Murder: Special CBI Court Sentences 6 To Life Imprisonment

BSP MLA Raju Pal Murder

an hour ago
BJP Moves Poll Panel Against Siddaramaiah's Son for 'Hate Speech'

Lok Sabha Polls Live

an hour ago
Tisca Chopra in Taare Zameen Par

Tisca On Taare Zameen Par

an hour ago
Mannara Chopra birthday bash

PC-Nick At Mannara's Bash

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Breaking: Major Power Failure in South Mumbai, As Some Parts Go Dark

    India News5 hours ago

  2. 'Confined to Kitchen...': Congress Leader Under Fire For Sexist Remark

    India News6 hours ago

  3. Mukhtar Ansari Death: Post Mortem Completed, UP Court Orders Probe

    India News7 hours ago

  4. Gunshots Fired Amid Brawl Between Nodia's Amity University Students

    India News7 hours ago

  5. Gwalior Businessman Threatening Female Traffic Police Goes Viral

    India News8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo