BJP's Praveen Darekar And 2 MLAs Stuck In Lift In Vasai, Rescued After 20 Minutes

A BJP MLC and two MLAs of the party got stuck in an elevator in the Vasai area of Palghar district in Maharashtra, when they went to attend an event there.

BJP MLC Praveen Darekar, Vasai MLA Sneha Dubey-Pandit and Nalasopara MLA Rajan Naik were in the lift, along with some other people, when the lift suddenly stopped functioning.

The incident happened on Sunday at a banquet hall in Kaul Heritage City in Vasai (West), where the event was organised.

It is being said that the lift stopped working due to being over-crowded. According to reports, the lift had the capacity to carry a maximum of 10 people, but there were around 17 people at the time of the incident. This led to a technical glitch because of which the lift stopped working and the occupants were left stranded.

The three public representatives remained stuck inside the elevator for around twenty minutes due to the malfunction.

Panic gripped the occupants of the lift due to the sudden halt.

BJP workers who had come to attend the event and other security staff deployed at the building came to the rescue of the trapped occupants. The door of the lift was forced open with the help of iron rods. All those inside were taken out safely.

Nobody was injured due to the incident.