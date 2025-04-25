BJP's Raja Iqbal Singh New Mayor of Delhi, Congress Candidate Gets 8 Votes

New Delhi: BJP leader Raja Iqbal Singh, on Friday, became the new Mayor of Delhi with 133 votes. While the AAP had decided to boycott the elections, the Congress candidate Mandeep Singh managed to secure only 8 votes.

Jai Bhagwan Deputy Mayor Delhi

Jai Bhagwan Yadav of the BJP was elected as the Deputy Mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) after Congress candidate Ariba Khan withdrew.

BJP Reclaims MCD Control After 2 Years

The BJP’s victory in the mayoral election, coupled with its recent success in the Delhi Assembly elections winning 48 of 70 seats, has enabled the party to reclaim control of the MCD after two years.

This has led to discussions of a ‘triple-engine government’ as the BJP also holds power at the centre.

The MCD currently has 238 councillors, with 12 seats vacant due to some councillors becoming MLAs or MPs.

The BJP holds 117 seats (up from 104 in 2022), the AAP has 113 (down from 134), and Congress has eight. The mayoral election’s electoral college comprises these 238 councillors, 10 MPs (seven Lok Sabha, three Rajya Sabha), and 14 MLAs (11 BJP, 3 AAP), nominated by Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta.