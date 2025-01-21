Published 19:22 IST, January 21st 2025
BJP's Sirsa Accuses AAP of Turning Delhi into 'Dustbin', Promises Green Spaces and Sports Initiatives
BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa accuses AAP of turning Delhi into a 'dustbin' and vows to develop parks and gyms to promote sports for the youth in Rajouri Garden.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: BJP candidate from Delhi's Rajouri Garden Assembly seat Manjinder Singh Sirsa accused the AAP of turning the city into a 'dustbin' and promised to develop parks and gyms in the area to promote sports among the youngsters.
Addressing an election meeting in the constituency, the BJP national secretary emphasised the need for gyms and green spaces and said, "Under the BJP, India's youth are healthier, stronger and more prosperous than ever before."
Sirsa accused the AAP government of failing to create sufficient opportunities for youths to pursue careers in sports and said, "AAP has turned Delhi into a dustbin."
In contrast, the BJP-led government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi provides job opportunities for youths while promoting sports and fitness, he said.
Sirsa assured the people that if elected, he would implement the same policies in Rajouri Garden to make the constituency a model for the rest of Delhi.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 19:22 IST, January 21st 2025