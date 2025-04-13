BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Claims ‘Over 400 Hindus Forced to Flee’ Amid Murshidabad Violence Over Waqf Act

Suvendu Adhikari appealed to security forces and local authorities to ensure the safe return of the displaced. | Image: PTI

Murshidabad Violence: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari claimed that over 400 Hindus were forced to flee their homes in Dhulian following violent protests related to the Wakf Act. In a post on X, Adhikari accused the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government of fostering an environment of fear and communal aggression through its “appeasement politics.”

“Driven by fear of religiously driven bigots,” the displaced families have allegedly taken shelter across the Ganges in Malda’s Baisnabnagar area, Adhikari said, sharing photos and videos of people recounting their alleged trauma.

Republicworld.com couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the claims.

Attacking the ruling TMC, Adhikari wrote, “Religious persecution in Bengal is real. Appeasement politics of TMC has emboldened radical elements. Hindus are being hunted, our people are running for their lives in their own land!”

He appealed to security forces and local authorities to ensure the safe return of the displaced and accused the state government of enabling “jihadist terror.”

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla echoed the sentiment, branding the situation as “state-sponsored, state-protected, and state-encouraged targeted violence against Hindus.”

He claimed temples were vandalised, idols demolished, and saffron flags removed, saying, “This is happening in the land of Swami Vivekananda. Mamata Banerjee should be ashamed.”

Three Dead, Vehicles Torched in Murshidabad Violence

According to West Bengal Police, three people were allegedly killed on Friday night during mob violence triggered by protests over the Waqf Act in Murshidabad. Several vehicles were also torched.

Officials however claim the situation is now under control.

BSF Deployed, Court Steps In

Following the outbreak of violence, the Border Security Force (BSF) deployed five companies to assist the state police. Inspector General of the South Bengal Frontier, Karni Singh Shekhawat, clarified that BSF personnel are coordinating with state police and will act as per instructions from local authorities.