Nitin Nabin Sole Nominee for BJP President; Formal Announcement Tuesday with PM Modi Present

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday confirmed that Nitin Nabin is the only leader whose name has been officially put forward for the post of national president. The announcement came after the completion of the nomination process at the party headquarters in Delhi.

Nabin, 46, who is currently serving as the BJP’s working president, received 37 sets of nomination papers in his favour. Thirty‑six were filed from states and Union Territories, while one was submitted by the BJP’s National Council and Parliamentary Party. That paper carried endorsements from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, outgoing president JP Nadda, and other senior leaders. Each nomination was backed by 20 proposers, effectively clearing the path for his elevation.

With no other names in the fray, Nabin is now set to become the BJP’s 12th national president. The formal declaration is expected on Tuesday morning, when Prime Minister Modi will arrive at the party headquarters around 11:30 AM to witness the announcement.

Organisation Parv 2024: From Booths to National Council

Nabin’s election marks the final stage of the BJP’s constitutionally mandated internal exercise, Organisation Parv 2024, which has been underway for months. The process began at the grassroots level and has steadily moved upward:

- Elections have been completed for 7.88 lakh Booth Presidents out of 10.7 lakh booths nationwide, alongside the formation of nearly 8.9 crore Booth Committee members, representing 74% completion.

- At the mandal level, polls were held in 16,469 of 17,743 mandals, with an age cap of 45 years introduced to encourage younger leadership.

- District elections saw presidents chosen in 978 of 1,036 districts, while state‑level polls are nearly complete, with 30 of 37 organisational states having elected their leaders.

- For State Councils, 4,932 members have been elected out of the stipulated 6,384, while at the national level, 741 of 815 National Council seats have been filled.

Together, these representatives form the Electoral College of 5,708 members, empowered to elect the party’s national president.

Smooth Transition Expected

Nabin is poised to succeed JP Nadda, who has held the post since 2020 after serving as the party’s first working president. Under Article 21 of the BJP constitution, the national president can serve up to two consecutive terms of three years each.