BJP Set To Elect Nitin Nabin as New National President By January 20 | Image: ANI

New Delhi: State BJP Presidents from across the country are likely to be summoned to Delhi after January 15 for the election of the party's National President.

According to sources, the election process for the BJP's National President is expected to be completed between January 18 and January 20. The appointment of Nitin Nabin as the new BJP national president is likely to be announced by January 20.

The organisational election process has been completed in more than half of the BJP-ruled states, with 29 out of 37 states finalising their internal elections.

State Presidents from these states will submit one set of nomination papers supporting Nitin Nabin's candidature for the post of national president. Another set of nomination papers will be filed by members of the BJP's National Council.

Advertisement

The nomination papers backing Nitin Nabin will also carry the signatures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, sources added.

Since Nitin Nabin is the only candidate expected to file nomination papers, his election as national president will be officially announced soon after the scrutiny of nominations by BJP Chief Election Officer K Laxman.

Advertisement

All Chief Ministers and State Presidents of BJP-ruled states have been instructed to remain present in Delhi on the occasion.

Sources also noted that Nitin Nabin's term as National President will be from January 2026 to January 2029. With the Lok Sabha elections scheduled in 2029, his term is likely to be extended beyond that year.