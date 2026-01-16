Updated 16 January 2026 at 16:52 IST
BJP-Shinde Sena Sweep Key Seats, Thackeray Brothers & Pawars Fall Short | Maharashtra Local Body Polls
The Mahayuti alliance has swept key seats in the Maharashtra local body elections, with the much-anticipated Thackeray brothers' alliance and the Pawar family reunion flopping to show expected results. The Mahayuti has crossed the half-way mark as the counting of votes continues.
Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Shive Sena have swept key seats in the Maharashtra local body elections, as their Mahayuti alliance has crossed the half-way mark as per early trends of the poll results. Meanwhile, the Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar reunion flopped in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, with BJP taking the lead in both places. The much-anticipated reunion of Thackeray cousins- Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray- also failed to clinch show expected result in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as the BJP emerged as the single largest party in Mumbai.
As per early trends, the Mahayuti alliance is leading in 128 seats, while the MNS alliance is trailing with 68 leads in BMC. BJP+Shinde dominants Mumbai, effectively ending the control of the Thackeray family in the capital city.
BJP has also emerged as the leading party in Nagpur, Pune, Thane, Nashik and Shambhajinagar Municipal Corporations.
The elections to 2,869 seats across 893 wards in Maharashtra were held on Thursday.
