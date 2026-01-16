BJP-Shinde Sena Sweep Key Seats, Thackeray Brothers & Pawars Fall Short | Maharashtra Local Body Polls

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Shive Sena have swept key seats in the Maharashtra local body elections, as their Mahayuti alliance has crossed the half-way mark as per early trends of the poll results. Meanwhile, the Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar reunion flopped in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, with BJP taking the lead in both places. The much-anticipated reunion of Thackeray cousins- Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray- also failed to clinch show expected result in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as the BJP emerged as the single largest party in Mumbai.