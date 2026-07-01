BJP Slams Revanth Reddy as ‘Ahankari’ After Telangana CM Mocks Nitin Nabin

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly criticized Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, calling him ‘darbari and ahankari’ after he dismissed BJP national president Nitin Nabin by claiming he did not know his name.

At a press conference at the party headquarters, BJP national spokesperson Prem Shukla stated that the Congress leader's sycophancy and arrogance would lead to his party's downfall in the next elections. Shukla warned that Reddy’s days in office are numbered and compared his political trajectory to that of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), whose political dominance was shattered in the 2023 state polls.

Addressing the media, Shukla criticized the Chief Minister's tone, pointing out that Nabin heads the world's largest democratic party, which currently holds power in 22 states across India.

"Revanth Reddy, perched atop the pinnacle of arrogance, should kindly open his closed eyes," Shukla said. "Mark my words, your sycophantic and arrogant brand of politics is not sustainable. You only have a few months left."

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Revanth Reddy’s Comment

The dispute began after Nitin Nabin visited Telangana to attend a state BJP executive meeting. During his visit, Nabin urged party workers to organize statewide demonstrations against unfulfilled Congress election promises and expressed confidence that the BJP would win the 2028 Telangana Assembly elections.

Reddy dismissed these projections during a public event in Hyderabad, comparing the BJP's strategy to its long-term electoral campaigns in West Bengal.

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