BJP Sweeps Mayoral Elections In Uttarakhand, Wins 10 of 11 Mayoral Seats

Dehradun: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged as the clear winner in the urban local body elections in Uttarakhand, claiming 10 out of 11 mayoral seats. The results, which were still being counted on Sunday, confirmed the BJP’s dominance across the municipal councils and nagar panchayats in the state.

According to State Election Commissioner Sushil Kumar, the BJP won mayoral seats in major cities such as Dehradun, Rishikesh, Kashipur, Haridwar, Roorkee, Kotdwar, Rudrapur, Almora, Pithoragarh, and Haldwani. The only exception was Srinagar in Pauri district, where Independent candidate Arti Bhandari claimed the mayoral seat.

The election saw 72 candidates vying for the 11 mayoral positions, while 445 contested for municipal council chairperson roles, and 4,888 ran for municipal councillor and member posts. The voter turnout was recorded at a healthy 65.4 percent.

The polling for the elections took place on January 23, covering 11 municipal corporations, 43 municipal councils, and 46 nagar panchayats. Although the counting process started on Saturday, full results are expected by the late afternoon, with over 100 urban local bodies involved.

In a surprising turn of events, the Congress Party, which had won two mayoral seats in the 2018 local body elections, failed to secure any seats this time.