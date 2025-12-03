BJP Takes 'Socialism' Dig at Siddaramaiah’s ₹43 Lakh Watch and DK Shivakumar’s ₹24 Lakh Watch

A photo of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar flaunting what appear to be very expensive watches is doing the rounds on social media, sparking a row over the lavish lives led by public representatives.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has now reacted sharply to the photo, taking a "socialist" jab at the Congress leaders.

In a post on X, BJP Karnataka wrote, "Mr. @siddaramaiah, your definition of Socialism seems to come with a very high price tag. While the people of Karnataka struggle with drought and crumbling infrastructure, our 'Simple Socialist' CM flaunts a Santos de Cartier" with the hashtag #CongressFailsKarnataka.

BJP Karnataka also posted a photo collage showing two different images of Siddaramaiah wearing expensive watches and captioned the image, "The brand changes. The 'socialism' remains expensive."

Advertisement

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has reacted to the controversy and said, "₹24 Lakhs is the price of my watch; I bought it with my own credit card. Let Siddaramaih buy and wear any watch that he wants. What is wrong with that?"

This controversy comes amid a political tussle over the Chief Minister's post in Karnataka.

Advertisement

Earlier, following the second breakfast meeting with Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, CM Siddaramaiah on Tuesday reaffirmed that the Congress leaders are "united" and will run the Congress government together.

Amid the speculations over political differences, when asked about DK Shivakumar becoming the Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah said, "When the High Command says."

CM Siddaramaiah had earlier met Deputy CM DK Shivakumar at his residence for the second breakfast meeting between the two. After Idli-Sambar and Upma in their first meeting, DK Shivakumar hosted Siddaramaiah with steaming plates of traditional Nati chicken and Idlis.