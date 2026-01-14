Updated 14 January 2026 at 18:41 IST
BJP To Formally Elect National President, Chief Ministers Of All BJP-Ruled States Called To Delhi
All chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states have been called to the national capital next week, from January 19 to January 22 for the process to formally elect the BJP's national president.
BJP Set To Elect Nitin Nabin as New National President By January 20 | Image: ANI
New Delhi: All chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states have been called to the national capital next week, from January 19 to January 22, for the process to formally elect the BJP's national president.
The election is likely to be held on January 20.
This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.
Published On: 14 January 2026 at 18:22 IST