Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • India News /
  • BJP To Formally Elect National President, Chief Ministers Of All BJP-Ruled States Called To Delhi

Updated 14 January 2026 at 18:41 IST

BJP To Formally Elect National President, Chief Ministers Of All BJP-Ruled States Called To Delhi

All chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states have been called to the national capital next week, from January 19 to January 22 for the process to formally elect the BJP's national president.

Anushka De
Follow : Google News Icon  
BJP Set To Elect Nitin Nabin as New National President By January 20
BJP Set To Elect Nitin Nabin as New National President By January 20 | Image: ANI

New Delhi: All chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states have been called to the national capital next week, from January 19 to January 22, for the process to formally elect the BJP's national president. 

The election is likely to be held on January 20.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published By : Anushka De

Published On: 14 January 2026 at 18:22 IST