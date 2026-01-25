BJP Using Governors As Tools Of Interference, Alleges Kharge

Hubballi: All India Congress Committee President Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of turning Governors into instruments to harass opposition-ruled states, alleging a new pattern of direct interference from the Centre.

Addressing a large rally in Hubballi on Saturday, Kharge alleged that Governors are now receiving instructions directly from the central government to trouble non-BJP governments.

"BJP has taken governors under their control. They're causing trouble through governors. Except in BJP states, governors are harassing others everywhere," he charged.

Dismissing BJP's claims of political dominance, he said, "You're not permanent this country is. They prioritise RSS and BJP first, then the nation. Teach such people a lesson in elections."

Highlighting Congress's record, Kharge said, "We've empowered people with rights. But Modi is bringing laws to snatch those rights."

He rallied the crowd with a spirited call, saying, "Shout 'Jai Hind' loudly! If it reaches the skies, it will reach Modi too."

The remarks come amid heightened political tensions in Karnataka, with Congress intensifying its criticism of central interference through constitutional authorities.

Meanwhile, Kharge also paid tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 129th birth anniversary. In a post on X, he wrote, "On the birth anniversary of the great freedom fighter, former Congress president, and our source of inspiration, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, who awakened patriotism and revolutionary spirit among his countrymen through powerful slogans like 'Jai Hind' and 'Tum mujhe khoon do, main tumhe azaadi doonga', we pay him our heartfelt tributes."

He added, "His unparalleled love and devotion to the motherland, along with his unwavering opposition to communalism, continue to inspire us all to serve the nation."