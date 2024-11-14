Published 16:29 IST, November 14th 2024
BJP Will Not Allow Subsidised Gas Cylinders To Infiltrators Promised By Congress: Yogi Adityanath
The BJP will not allow subsidised LPG gas cylinders to the infiltrators as promised by the Congress in Jharkhand, CM Yogi Adityanath said in Bokaro.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | Image: ANI
