  • BJP Will Not Allow Subsidised Gas Cylinders To Infiltrators Promised By Congress: Yogi Adityanath

Published 16:29 IST, November 14th 2024

BJP Will Not Allow Subsidised Gas Cylinders To Infiltrators Promised By Congress: Yogi Adityanath

The BJP will not allow subsidised LPG gas cylinders to the infiltrators as promised by the Congress in Jharkhand, CM Yogi Adityanath said in Bokaro.

Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | Image: ANI
16:29 IST, November 14th 2024