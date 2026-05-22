BJP’s ‘Missing Posters’ of Omar Abdullah Trigger Political Storm, NC Reaffirms Alliance Stability
BJP’s ‘missing’ posters targeting Omar Abdullah have sparked a political controversy in Jammu and Kashmir, while Farooq Abdullah dismissed alliance rift rumours and defended the NC-Congress partnership.
- India News
- 1 min read
Srinagar: A fresh political row has erupted in Jammu and Kashmir, where the BJP’s state unit has stirred controversy by circulating ‘missing’ posters of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, alleging his absence from the region for ten days.
The saffron party shared the posters across its social media platforms, inviting “information” about Abdullah’s whereabouts.
Reports suggest the chief minister is currently outside J&K on a personal visit. Meanwhile, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah dismissed the BJP’s move as trivial.
“They have nothing better to do. They have their own campaigns; they know what they are doing. We don’t have to answer them,” he told reporters after offering Friday prayers at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar.
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Farooq also rejected speculation of a rift between the NC and Congress alliance in the state, “It is our enemies who are saying all this. The alliance is there, nothing will happen,” he added.
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On the ongoing fuel supply crisis, the veteran leader expressed hope that the turmoil in West Asia would ease soon, bringing relief to the Valley.
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