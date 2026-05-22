BJP’s ‘Missing Posters’ of Omar Abdullah Trigger Political Storm, NC Reaffirms Alliance Stability

Srinagar: A fresh political row has erupted in Jammu and Kashmir, where the BJP’s state unit has stirred controversy by circulating ‘missing’ posters of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, alleging his absence from the region for ten days.

The saffron party shared the posters across its social media platforms, inviting “information” about Abdullah’s whereabouts.

Reports suggest the chief minister is currently outside J&K on a personal visit. Meanwhile, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah dismissed the BJP’s move as trivial.

“They have nothing better to do. They have their own campaigns; they know what they are doing. We don’t have to answer them,” he told reporters after offering Friday prayers at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar.

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Farooq also rejected speculation of a rift between the NC and Congress alliance in the state, “It is our enemies who are saying all this. The alliance is there, nothing will happen,” he added.

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