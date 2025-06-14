Black Box Being Decoded as Probe Continues into Air India Plane Crash in Ahmedabad

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu gave the first official update after the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday. He said the black box from the crashed aircraft has been recovered and is now being decoded. This data will help investigators understand what caused the crash.

“The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) was immediately mobilised and the black box was recovered from the site around 5 pm yesterday,” said the minister. “We believe decoding the black box will give us an in-depth insight into what actually happened during the crash or moments before it.”

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) team is working hard to find out what happened in the moments before the accident. The minister added, “We are eagerly waiting for the full report once the AAIB completes its investigation.”

He also reassured the public about aviation safety in India. “We have very strict safety standards in the country,” Ram Mohan Naidu said. “Following this incident, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered extended surveillance of all Boeing 787 aircraft. Out of 34 planes, 8 have already been inspected and the remaining will be checked urgently.”

Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha added, “The crashed plane had completed its Paris-Delhi-Ahmedabad flight without any incident.”