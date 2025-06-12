BREAKING: Black Box of Doomed Air India London Flight Recovered Hours After Plane With 242 Onboard Crashed In Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: The black box of the doomed Air India London flight that crashed in Ahmedabad minutes after it took off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport has been recovered from the crash site hours after the tragedy. According to reports, over 200 passengers out of the total 242 have died in the plane crash. Miraculously, one passenger who was seated on seat number 11A has survived the plane crash. Reports suggests that he jumped out of the emergency window when the crash took place and was seen walking. A video has also surfaced of him walking after the tragic accident. He is said to be a British national.

Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik while speaking on the tragic incident, said, “The police found one survivor in seat 11A. He has been in the hospital and is under treatment. Cannot say anything about the number of deaths yet. The death toll may increase as the flight crashed in a residential area.”

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was carrying 242 passengers out of which 169 onboard were Indians, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese and 1 Canadian nationals.

Though several videos of the plane crash incident has surfaced, one of them shows the actual moment when the flight crashed in the residential area in Ahmedabad.

Another video of the tragic incident has emerged which showed the Air India flight trying to take off but couldn't and crashed into a building just moments after it took off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai International Airport in Ahmedabad.

In another shocking revelation after the incident, the Air India plane which was involved in the crash today was grounded last year in 2024.

Republic accessed documents which revealed that show cause notices were sent to Air India on June 3 and June 5 by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The notices sent to the airline had raised concerns over the maintenance of several aircraft.

As per reports, the notices were addressed to Chief Technical Officer SK Das, and mentioned that the airline continued operating the aircraft with expired emergency equipment.