‘Black Box Secured, AAIB Probe Underway’: Aviation Minister Promises Fadnavis ‘Time-Bound’ Probe Into Baramati Crash

New Delhi: Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu has responded to a letter written by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis following the recent aircraft accident, assuring that a full-fledged, time-bound investigation has been initiated and that the findings will be shared with the state government.

In his reply, the Union Minister informed the Chief Minister that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has begun a formal probe into the crash and that the aircraft’s black box has been taken into custody. He said the investigation is being conducted under the Aircraft Accident and Incident Rules in a transparent and time-bound manner.

The Union Minister said all technical records, operational details and material evidence from the accident site are being examined to determine the exact cause of the crash. He also acknowledged Fadnavis’s request to ensure that such incidents do not recur, stating that appropriate preventive measures would be implemented after the investigation report is submitted.

“The complete investigation report will also be shared with the Maharashtra government,” Kinjarapu said, adding that cooperation from the state government and assistance from the local administration would be required in the case.

Fadnavis had written to the Union Civil Aviation Minister seeking a detailed inquiry into the causes of the accident. In his letter, the CM highlighted the loss of lives in the crash, including that of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and urged the Centre to take immediate steps to strengthen aviation safety and prevent similar tragedies in the future.

The Centre’s response comes amid heightened scrutiny over aviation safety following the fatal crash, with the AAIB investigation now underway.