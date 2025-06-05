Black Magic And Bank Heist: Thieves Leave Voodoo Doll At Bank In Karnataka After Looting 59 Kg Gold

Bengaluru: Crime incidents are on the rise in Karnataka, raising questions about the state's law and order situation. Recently, bank robberies in Bidar, Mangaluru and a daring robbery at Canara Bank in Vijayapura's Basavanabagewadi have shaken the entire state, posing a major challenge for the police. The thieves stole around 58.98 kg of gold jewellery worth Rs 53.26 crore and Rs 5.20 lakh in cash from the Canara Bank branch in Managuli. However, more intriguing was the symbolic leftover at the crime scene in the form of a black doll.

According to the police, the miscreants allegedly used black magic to mislead the investigation, leaving a black doll at the crime scene. A total of eight special teams have been formed to crack the case and recover the looted jewellery and cash from the culprits.

As per reports, in a distressing incident in Bidar, bike-borne robbers killed two security guards and robbed a huge amount of cash from an ATM cash transport vehicle. The total amount of looted cash was 87 lakh and not Rs 93 lakh as initially reported. The incident has raised questions on the state police and the security measures in place to prevent such incidents.

According to Bidar Superintendent of Police Pradeep Gunti, the guards were transporting money from the State Bank of India to an ATM van when the robbery occurred. The police are investigating the crime using CCTV footage and have leads on the suspects' identities.

In another incident, a 35-year-old man was murdered in a bakery shop in Tavaregera town of Kushtagi taluk. A CCTV footage showed the victim identified as Chanappa Narinal being beaten and attacked with machetes by a group of miscreants. The police have arrested seven people in connection with the murder, including four who attacked the man. Koppal Superintendent of Police LR Arasiddhi stated that efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining three accused who instigated the attack.

The rising crime rate in Karnataka has led to a sense of fear among the citizens. The police claimed they will soon catch the accused and bring them to justice.