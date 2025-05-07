Black Out Observed In Delhi, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh During Mock Drills After India's Operation Sindoor To Avenge Pahalgam

Black out observed in Delhi, other cities as India undergoes mock drills after Operation Sindoor | Image: X

New Delhi: India is conducting civil defence mock drills across various states today after Indian armed forces including Army and Air Force launched precision air strikes inside Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) destroying multiple terror camps, to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack.

As part of the mock drills, a black out was observed in several states, UTs especially near the international border along Pakistan including Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, others.

Several visuals have surfaced from different locations in India showing how a black out was observed during the mock drill and prepare citizens in case of any retaliation by the enemy, especially Pakistan.

During the mock drills, lights were turned off at Vijay Chowk, Moti Nagar, Khan Market, Akshardham, among other places. A black out was also observed in Gujarat’s Surat also.