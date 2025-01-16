Blackmailed By Uncle Over Private Photos, Bengaluru Techie Immolates Self, Dies

Bengaluru: A 24-year-old woman working in the tech industry tragically died after setting herself on fire in a Bengaluru hotel room. Police revealed on Thursday that she was allegedly being repeatedly blackmailed by her uncle and aunt, who had obtained her private photos and videos.

The woman's uncle, identified as the prime accused, has been arrested, and a detailed investigation is in progress, police confirmed.

Bengaluru Woman Blackmailed By Uncle Over Private Photos

The incident occurred on Sunday evening at Radha Hometel, near Kundalahalli metro station, where the woman took the drastic step after being coerced by her uncle to meet him there.

According to Whitefield Deputy Commissioner of Police Shivakumar Gunar, the woman initially resisted visiting the hotel room where her uncle was waiting. However, he allegedly threatened to share her private photos and videos with her parents, leaving her with no choice but to comply.

Inside the room, the woman reportedly brought petrol with her, doused herself, and set herself on fire. She later succumbed to her injuries at the hospital, police added.

The woman's mother claimed that her daughter had been living with her uncle and aunt for six years and often accompanied them on trips.