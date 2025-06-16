Blast at Firecracker Factory in Amroha: 4 Dead, Over 8 Seriously Injured

A massive fire at a firecracker factory in Amroha district led to a powerful explosion, killing 4 people and seriously injuring over 8 others.

At least four women workers died and nine others were injured in an explosion at a firecracker factory in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district on Monday. The incident happened in Atrasi village, under the Rajabpur police station area.

After getting the information, the police reached the spot and took the injured to the hospital.

Amroha Police posted on X: “Today, on 16.06.2025, after receiving news of an explosion at a licensed firecracker factory in Atrasi village under Rajabpur police station, the local police quickly reached the location and admitted 09 injured women to the hospital. The bodies of 04 dead women have been sent for post-mortem. Law and order is normal.”

Amroha District Magistrate Nidhi Gupta Vats said that a committee has been formed to investigate the incident.