Blast In Delhi: PM Modi Takes Stock Of Situation, Amit Shah Orders Early Investigation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and took stock of the situation following the deadly blast in Delhi, according to government sources. Sources claimed that PM Modi is monitoring the situation along with Amit Shah and has directed directed the concerned officials to ensure that all necessary measures are taken to bring the situation under control.

On Sunday evening, Delhi was rocked by a massive blast, which occurred near gate no 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, leaving at least 9 dead and around 14 injured. The blast, which occurred on a Sunday evening, has prompted the Delhi Police and law enforcement agencies to put Delhi on high alert, with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and National Security Guard (NSG) teams rushing to the scene.

As per reports, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has taken information from Delhi Police and spoken to Delhi Police Commissioner, Satish Golcha, directing him to ensure a thorough investigation into the blast. Amits Shah has also given instructions to NIA Director General to reach the spot and oversee the investigation. The Home Minister has ordered an early investigation into the blast, and the security agencies probing to ascertain the cause of the explosion.

According to Delhi Police, the blast occurred in a slow-moving vehicle, which caught fire and damaged nearby vehicles. The police are seriously monitoring the situation, and the Home Minister is being briefed about every development. The police have confirmed that there are injuries, but the exact number is not yet clear.

The Delhi Police have appealed to the public to remain calm and cooperate with the investigating agencies. The police are conducting a serious investigation into the blast, and nothing can be concluded right now, according to officials.

The blast has raised concerns about the security of the city, particularly in the wake of recent terror threats. The police have assured the public that they are taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of the citizens.

Mumbai and other major cities across India have been put on high alert following the blast in Delhi, with security agencies on red alert and reviewing security arrangements. The Maharashtra Police has issued an alert, asking citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities.