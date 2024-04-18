Advertisement

Kolkata: A woman was injured in a blast that happened at a Ram Navami rally on Tuesday evening at Saktipur in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, police said.

The woman was taken to the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital.

"The blast happened this evening. One woman was injured in it. We are investigating the incident," the police officer told PTI.

The officer, however, did not clarify whether the blast was due to a bomb or some other reason.