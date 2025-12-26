Blast Near Mysuru Palace on Christmas: NIA Probes Possible 10/11 Delhi Red Fort Links, Sabotage Angle Not Ruled Out

Mysuru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) team will visit Mysuru on Thursday to inspect the area near the Jayamarthanda Gate of Mysuru Palace, where a helium cylinder explosion claimed one life and injured four others. The central agency is expected to conduct an independent assessment of the case.

Probe for 10/11 Delhi Red Fort blast; Sabotage not Ruled Out

The investigating agencies have not ruled out a sabotage angle in the blast. The NIA’s visit has sparked curiosity, as the case is now being examined from multiple perspectives, including any possible links to the 10/11 Delhi Red Fort blast. Detailed information related to the explosion is expected to be collected during the inspection.

Deceased Vendor Under Scanner

The deceased has been identified as Salim, a balloon seller who was filling balloons using the cylinder. Police revealed that Salim had earlier entered the Mysuru Palace premises and taken photographs inside. Authorities are now investigating the purpose of his visit, along with how and when he gained entry into the palace.

Picture of Salim inside the palace

Further investigation revealed that Salim had been staying at a lodge in Lashkar Mohalla, Mysuru, for the past 15 days. According to sources, Salim and his brothers had recently come to Mysuru from Uttar Pradesh.

The security agencies have intensified the probe and are examining the case from all possible angles as they are also working to determine whether Salim was only engaged in selling balloons or involved in any other activity.

What happened near Mysuru Palace?

The explosion occurred around 8:30 pm near the palace premises while balloons were being sold. A helium gas cylinder used to fill balloons reportedly exploded, killing the balloon seller on the spot and injuring four others who were nearby. The injured were rushed to K.R. Hospital for treatment.

“At around 8:30 pm, near the Jayamarthanda Gate, a man was selling helium balloons on a bicycle. The small cylinder he used to fill the balloons suddenly exploded. The vendor died in the incident and others nearby sustained injuries. We are investigating the matter further,” said Mysuru Police Commissioner Seema Latkar.

Salim was around 40 years old. Among the injured is Lakshmi, a resident of Bengaluru, who is said to be in critical condition. Manjula, a resident of Kolkata, suffered a leg injury, while Kottreshi from Ranebennuru in Karnataka was also injured in the blast.