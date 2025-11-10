Blast Near Red Fort Metro Station: Delhi On High Alert As NIA, NSG And Delhi Police Teams Rush To Scene

New Delhi: Delhi was rocked by a massive blast near gate no 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, leaving at least 9 people dead and 14 others injured. The blast, which occurred on a Sunday evening, has prompted the law enforcement agencies to put Delhi on high alert, with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and National Security Guard (NSG) teams rushing to the scene. According to sources, the blast was so powerful that it shattered windows and damaged nearby vehicles, with multiple vehicle left ablaze.

Immediately after the blast, the Delhi Police Special Cell and the Crime Branch teams also rushed to the scene. The area was barricaded and restrictions were imposed on vehicle entry on the road from Daryaganj to the Red Fort. Gate No 1 and 4 of the Metro station near Red Fort were cordoned off, and the Delhi Police Crime Branch was also reaching the spot.

Sources confirmed that so far 9 casualties had been brought to the LNJP Hospital due to the blast. The exact number of injuries and fatalities was not immediately clear, but reports suggested that several people were affected. The NIA and NSG teams at the spot along with the FSL team are probing the cause of the blast and assessing the damage.

The Delhi Police imposed restrictions on vehicle entry on the road from Daryaganj to the Red Fort, and the area was sealed off for security reasons. The police also appealed to the public to remain calm and cooperate with the authorities.

Advertisement