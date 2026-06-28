Blast Rocks Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar Firecracker Factory, Rescue Operation Underway

Virudhunagar: A powerful explosion was reported on Sunday at a firecracker production facility in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district. According to reports, the incident took place at RP Fireworks Factory, located in Moorthynaickenpatti near Vembakottai, an area known for the concentration of pyrotechnic manufacturing units. The blast triggered a panic-like situation in the area, with the local police, firefighters and other emergency teams rushing to the site.

Virudhunagar District Collector Dr N O Sukhaputra confirmed that a blast had occurred at the premises. Following the confirmation, teams from the administration, fire and rescue services, and police rushed to the site to evaluate the circumstances and initiate safety measures.

At the time of the latest update, the police stated that there were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths. The officials were still carrying out a detailed inspection of the factory grounds to establish the full scale of the damage caused by the explosion.

The precise reason behind the explosion has not been identified yet, with the police probing the incident to ascertain the cause. The district officials have started a formal inquiry to ascertain the cause of the blast and to examine whether any lapses in safety procedures played a role in the incident.

Advertisement

The emergency teams remained at the location on Sunday, with assessments ongoing. The officials stated that further details are expected once the on-site evaluation by response teams is completed.

The explosion in Virudhunagar comes just months after a fatal accident at a firecracker unit in Kerala’s Thrissur district, where several workers lost their lives and others sustained injuries.

Advertisement