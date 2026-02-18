Blinkit Booked After Police Find Button Knives Sold via App, Used in Murders

Delhi Police have registered an FIR against quick-commerce platform Blinkit after discovering that button knives were being sold online through the app, officials said.

The case emerged during the investigation of two separate murder cases in Delhi’s Khyala area. During interrogation, the accused in both cases allegedly told police that the knives used in the crimes were purchased via Blinkit.

Police Conduct Test Purchase To Verify Claims

To verify the statements of the accused, Delhi Police officials posed as customers and placed orders for button knives on Blinkit. The knives were successfully delivered, confirming that such weapons were available for sale on the platform.

Following this, police conducted raids at multiple Blinkit dark stores across Delhi, during which more than a dozen button knives were recovered, according to officials familiar with the matter.

FIR Registered; Regulatory Action Likely

Based on the findings, police have now filed an FIR against Blinkit for the illegal sale of prohibited weapons. Officials said a formal notice will be issued to the company seeking an explanation and details of internal checks related to product listings and vendor controls.

Button knives are classified as prohibited arms under Indian law, and their sale, possession, or distribution is restricted without appropriate authorisation.

Investigators are examining whether the sale occurred due to vendor-level violations or platform oversight failures, and whether similar listings were available in other cities.