Bliss Before the Bullets: Tourists Zipline, Click Photos in Baisaran Moments Before Pahalgam Attack | WATCH

New Delhi: In a deeply unsettling video that’s now making rounds on social media, tourists can be seen ziplining and enjoying the pristine beauty of Baisaran — famously dubbed the ‘Mini-Switzerland’ of India — moments before a deadly terror attack took place in Pahalgam that left 26 innocent people dead.

Set against a backdrop of rolling green meadows and pine forests, the footage captures an atmosphere of calm and carefree adventure. Laughter, camera clicks, and the buzz of ziplining fill the frame — until faint but unmistakable sounds of gunfire echo in the distance.

How Terrorists Shot Innocent Tourists From Point-Blank Range

Meanwhile, a chilling video has surfaced showing the exact moment terrorists opened fire on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The 49-second clip, filmed in broad daylight, captures the terrifying chaos of the massacre. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy outfit affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

In the footage, one of the terrorists, disguised in army fatigues, is seen firing indiscriminately at a crowd in the valley. The air is pierced by gunshots, followed by terrified screams and chaos. In another video, a gunman is seen targeting civilians with what appears to be an AK-47 or AK-56 assault rifle.