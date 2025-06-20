Blood All Over Head As Two Women Indulge In Intense Fight Onboard Mumbai Local, Heart-breaking Video Surfaces

Mumbai Local: A disturbing video from a Mumbai local train has gone viral, showing a violent hand fistfight between two women in the ladies' compartment.

The video footage is said to be from the Churchgate–Virar Ladies Special train. The incident reportedly took place on June 19, near Bhayandar station during peak hours.

The video, recorded by a commuter, captures the two women—identified as 31-year-old Kavita Ramchandran and 21-year-old Jyoti Ayodhya Prasad—engaging in a physical fight, pulling each other's hair, punching, and shouting. One of the two women can be seen bleeding from the head.

Mumbai Local Train Viral Video

Despite the chaos, other passengers tried to intervene, with one woman even closing the train’s door to prevent anyone from falling out.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel responded quickly and escorted both women off the train at Vasai Road station. Although neither party filed a formal police complaint initially, a case was later registered under Section 145(b) of the Railways Act for nuisance behaviour.