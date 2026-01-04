Blowtorches And Blackouts: How US Forces Captured Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro | Inside Operation Absolute Resolve

New Delhi: The covert US military mission, Operation Absolute Resolve, that plucked Venezuela leader Nicolas Maduro from power and removed him from the country, was the result of months of surveillance, rehearsals and interagency coordination.

US President Donald Trump, taking to his Truth Social platform, announced US had carried out Operation Absolute Resolve, a covert mission to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, capping months of secret planning by US military and intelligence agencies.

The capture of Nicolas Maduro was a meticulously timed military operation as the operation was carried out after the weather conditions aligned to allow helicopters and aircraft to penetrate Venezuelan airspace undetected, said the US officials.

After series of attack, Maduro and his wife were in US custody and en route out of the country.

Advertisement

Planning for months

US military leaders highlighted how months were spent by intelligence agencies tracking Maduro’s movements, routines and security details.

US special forces carried out an extensive, highly coordinated operation to capture Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, following repeated rehearsals on a full-scale replica of the presidential compound, including reinforced safe rooms.

Advertisement

Trump said the troops were equipped with heavy-duty blowtorches to breach steel walls if required. He stated that a mock-up identical to the target compound had been built for training and claimed Maduro was apprehended before he could reach a secure room.

Operation unfolded late at night

The operation to capture Maduro was carried late at night after days of delay caused by cloud cover. Shielded by US aircraft overhead, the helicopters, in a bid to evade detection flew low over water, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dan Caine said.

Highlighting the scale of operation, Caine added more than 150 aircraft were involved, launching from multiple locations across the Western Hemisphere.

Adding further, Trump said parts of Caracas were plunged into darkness using US technical capabilities, though he did not disclose further details.

Trump monitored the raid live from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida alongside senior advisers.

Forces reach Maduro's compound

The apprehension team after reaching Maduro’s compound at 1:01 a.m. Eastern time, or 2:01 a.m. local time in Caracas secured the area and extracted Maduro and Flores with what officials described as speed and precision.

During the raid, at least seven explosions were reported across the Venezuelan capital.

Mission integrated air, ground, maritime

Highlighting further, Caine said the mission integrated air, ground, maritime, space and intelligence assets, with support from multiple US agencies. He noted that failure in any single component could have jeopardised the entire operation.

Trump praising the military performance said “No nation in the world could achieve what America achieved yesterday.”

Us Plans To ‘Run’ Venezuela