BMC Announces 15% Water Cut Today in Mumbai, Thane, and Bhiwandi | Check Full Details

Mumbai: Due to the sudden failure of a transformer at Pise power station in the early hours of Saturday, Mumbai city, suburbs along with areas under Thane and Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation will face a 15% cut in water supply today, December 15.

The breakdown occurred at 1pm on Saturday, in the B-phase current transformer of the main transformer no. 1 at the substation. This put six out of the 20 relief pumps out of functioning.

The repair work is expected to be completed on today. The municipal corporation has requested all citizens to cooperate and use water sparingly and carefully until the repair work at the pumping station is completed.