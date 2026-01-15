BMC Clarifies: Postal Ballots Won't Be Taken Out of Strong Room at 3 PM After Thackeray’s Allegation | Image: ani

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday clarified confusion around the handling of postal ballots after Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray raised concerns about the timing of their removal from strong rooms ahead of vote counting.

In a press note, the civic body said that a communication issued on January 8 indicating that postal ballot boxes would be taken out of the strong room by 3 pm on January 14 was sent mistakenly and is being corrected. The BMC reaffirmed that all postal ballot boxes will be taken out only on January 16, on the same day that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are brought out for counting as per standard electoral procedure.

Postal Ballot Controversy

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation election, Mumbai’s civic poll - is one of the most significant local body elections in India, held after a nine-year pause following legal and administrative delays. Mumbai, India’s richest civic body, has become a focal point of political competition involving major parties including the BJP, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), among others.

Postal ballots, used by specific categories of voters such as government officials and the elderly, can be decisive in closely contested wards. Allegations around their handling have therefore attracted political scrutiny, with the BMC stressing adherence to Election Commission and State Election Commission (SEC) norms.

Thackeray's Allegations

The clarification follows Thackeray’s allegation that the movement of postal ballot boxes out of strong room by 3 PM could undermine electoral transparency, a charge that has heightened political sensitivity as counting approaches.

Separately, during voting for municipal elections across 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray widened his criticism of the election process, Thackeray questioned why the State Election Commissioner and staff drew salaries over nearly a decade without holding municipal elections, given that the BMC polls are taking place after a nine-year gap. He demanded transparency regarding how the Election Commissioner is paid and urged action against those responsible for the delays.

Thackeray also appealed to voters to exercise their franchise and cast their ballots across constituencies, indicating that he and his family had voted.

His remarks reflect broader frustration among some political leaders about the prolonged delay in conducting civic elections in Maharashtra, a delay that has been a persistent point of contention leading up to the 2026 polls.

Ongoing BMC Poll