'Mumbai Must Be Freed From Grip Of Greedy Predators': Eknath Shinde Attacks UBT During BMC Poll Campaign In Worli

Mumbai: As the campaign for the BMC Elections intensifies, political parties are taking aim at their opponents in an effort to make their voice heard.

On Saturday, Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde joined CM Devendra Fadnavis and the RPI (Athawale) as they addressed a massive rally in Worli. The Maharashtra Deputy CM launched an all out attack on the UBT Sena urging voters to free the state from corruption.

"Mumbai and Mumbaikars must be freed from the clutches of corruption and from the grip of greedy predators. For this purpose, the strong Bhima of the Mahayuti is fully prepared. Those who indulged in corruption in garbage management, roads, khichdi distribution, and desilting of the Mithi River are not "work emperors" but have become "corruption emperors," Shiv Sena chief and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said while launching a sharp attack on UBT.

He expressed confidence that the saffron flag of the Mahayuti will fly over Mumbai on January 16. Shinde was speaking at the Mahayuti's campaign rally held in Worli. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other senior Mahayuti leaders were present on the occasion, according to an official statement.

Advertisement

Deputy Chief Minister Shinde strongly criticised the alleged corrupt administration of the UBT-led Mumbai Municipal Corporation. Raising a series of pointed questions, he asked who pushed Marathi people out of Mumbai, stalled metro projects, ruined BEST, misused khichdi meant for COVID patients, profited from body bags, crushed the housing dreams of the poor, handed over prime land to the rich, deceived BDD Chawl residents and mill workers, and displaced Patra Chawl residents.

He said their ideology was "corruption first," while Mahayuti's ideology was "Mumbai first." "Maharashtra Fast and Mumbai Superfast" is the alliance's mission. For them, the letter "M" stands for money, selfish interests, and arrogance; for Mahayuti, it stands for Marathi, Maharashtra, and Mahayuti. Those who confined Marathi people to slums kept building mansions every year, he alleged, adding that while brokers thrived earlier, Mumbai has transformed in the last three-and-a-half years.

Advertisement

Accusing UBT leaders of compromising Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology for power, Shinde said the real betrayal was abandoning principles. "We did not grab power; we stepped away from it to protect Shiv Sena and Balasaheb's ideology," he said.

He further alleged that for years, they focused only on amassing wealth. "You looted Mumbai's treasury. You want to secure your future; we want to secure Mumbaikars' future," he said, calling the rally a clarion call against corruption.

Shinde said key decisions were taken for Mumbai and Marathi people during his tenure as Chief Minister, including granting classical language status to Marathi. "They care about the municipal treasury, not Marathi. They treated Mumbai like a hen laying golden eggs--now they want to slaughter it," he said.

He added that fear-mongering helped them win elections in 2012 and 2017, but Marathi people would no longer fall for opportunistic politics. Mumbai belongs to Marathi people and will always remain part of Maharashtra, he asserted.

Highlighting Mahayuti's momentum, Shinde said 68 corporators were elected unopposed for the first time in Maharashtra's history. "We won the Lok Sabha, achieved a historic Assembly victory, secured over 75% seats in municipal councils, and now aim for a fourth consecutive win in municipal corporations. 2025 was just the trailer--the full movie is yet to come," he said.

Referring to Chief Minister Fadnavis, Shinde said, "We are brothers, and the Ladki Bahin scheme will not be discontinued."