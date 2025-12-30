BMC Elections: Gangster-Turned-Politician Arun Gawli's Daughters Confident Of Winning From Byculla, Promises ‘People-First’ Governance

Mumbai: Geeta Gawli, daughter of Gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli, said that she remains confident about winning the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections from Byculla ward number 212.

Both Geeta and her sister Yogeeta Gawli have filed nominations for the BMC elections, scheduled to be held on January 15. Yogeeta has filed the nomination from Byculla ward number 207.

Speaking to ANI, Geeta said that she plans to address the pending issues, particularly the redevelopment work for residents in her ward. She argued that much work remains incomplete due to the delayed polls and insufficient funding.

"Things slowed down a bit for three years because there were no elections. There's a lot of work to be done over the next five years that couldn't be accomplished over the last three years. The work wasn't being done since there were no funds. I wish to utilise funds for people's issues, including roads, buildings (redevelopment), since there have been hurdles in development works," Geeta Gawli said.

She said that her relations with people in her ward were familial, and their issues remain a priority.

"Daddy started this work. Whatever I've done since, I've done under his guidance. So, I'll continue working with his blessings. I felt good as I went with Daddy to fill out the election form. He has always maintained that people's issues must be resolved as a priority," Geeta said.

Geeta, a corporator in 2017, and Yogeeta, making a poll debut, filed nominations in the presence of their father, Arun Gawli, as candidates of the Akhil Bharatiya Sena (ABS).

Yogeeta Gawli-Waghmare, who filed nomination from the Byculla ward number 207 ahead of the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, highlighted the issues concerning people in her ward, including clean water, drainage, and waste management.

Speaking to ANI, Yogeeta said there was a need to work for better education, safety, and women's empowerment.

"Here in our ward, basic needs like clean water, drainage, and waste management are my main concerns. But there is much more work to be done, particularly in education, safety, and women's employment. It feels great to see people's response. People have regained hope, thinking that since 'Daddy' is there, things will get better again. We need to do work that earns people's love and trust, and makes us feel that we were truly able to help them," she said.

Mahayuti Seat-Sharing Deal Finalised

The Mahayuti on Monday finalised its seat-sharing formula, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) contesting 137 seats and Shiv Sena on 90 seats.

Mumbai BJP president Ameet Bhaskar Satam revealed the seat-sharing agreement. He said the finalised arrangement will participate in joint campaigning in the coming days.

Earlier, Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal announced that the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) will contest 62 of the 227 seats under the alliance in the BMC elections.

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) on Monday also released its list of candidates for the upcoming BMC poll, with candidates for seven wards across Mumbai.

Ajit Ravarane has been fielded from Ward No. 43, Sanjay Bhimrao Kamble from Ward 140 (SC), Shraddha Javed Despande from Ward No. 78, Ganesh Shinde from Ward No. 48, Rohini Madan Khanvilkar from Ward No. 59, and Manju Ravindra Jadhav from Ward No.112.

Ajit Pawar-led NCP announced its second list of 27 candidates, a day after the party released its first list of 37 candidates.

The Thackeray brothers - Uddhav and Raj - have also joined hands ahead of the BMC polls, reigniting the issue of "son of the soil".