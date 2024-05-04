Advertisement

Mumbai: An advisory has been issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday cautioning people against entering the Arabian Sea amid high tide warnings in Mumbai till Sunday night. As per the weather forecast, Mumbai is likely to witness high sea waves during the high tides. Meanwhile, the civic body and other concerned authorities have been put on alert to tackle any emergency situation in the city. The government has directed the civic personnel to coordinate with the Mumbai police and beach security guards to strategically work to stop people from entering the danger zone during the high sea waves.

As stated by the civic body, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Indian National Centre for Ocean Information (INCOIS), the sea will witness a "swell of surge waves" from 11.30 am on Saturday to 11.30 pm on Sunday.

During this time, the height of the waves will rise by 0.5 to 1.5 metres. The BMC has also asked fishermen to exercise caution, during the high waves.

Residents in coastal areas have been urged to remain cautious

In its advisory, the BMC stated, “The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian National Center for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) have issued an alert indicating that the sea will be dominated by high-energy swell waves along the nearshore and beach areas. This alert is in effect for 36 hours, from 11.30 am on today (4th May) until 11.30 pm on tomorrow (5th May).”

“Shore areas and low-lying areas may experience the combined effect of swell waves, which may reach heights of 0.5 to 1.5 meters. As a precautionary measure, citizens are advised to refrain from entering the sea during the next 36 hours,” the advisory read.

The civic body has recommended extra precautions, particularly due to the increasing number of tourists visiting beaches during the summer vacation. Apart from it, residents in coastal areas are also urged to remain cautious.

“Fisherfolk along the coast are urged to keep their boats at a safe distance on the shore during this period to prevent damage from collisions. Additionally, precautions are advised while fishing in the sea. Small vessels may navigate nearshore with due caution,” the BMC added.

The BMC administration appeals to citizens to cooperate with security guards, lifeguards, and all deployed agencies on the beaches near the seashore.

Reason for High Tide

High tide is a predictable event influenced by the gravitational pull of the moon and the sun on Earth's oceans. In Mumbai, high tides occur twice a day, approximately every 12 hours and 25 minutes. The high tide brings with it a surge of water, causing the sea level to rise significantly along the city's coastline.

Mumbai's extensive coastline is dotted with iconic landmarks such as Marine Drive, Gateway of India, and Juhu Beach, all of which experience the effects of high tide. During peak high tides, seawater inundated low-lying areas, often leading to temporary flooding of streets and promenades. In extreme cases, particularly during monsoon season or in the event of a cyclone, high tides can cause severe coastal erosion and property damage.

High Tide Challenges

The high tides in Mumbai pose several challenges for the residents in the city. The city's outdated drainage system struggles to cope with the influx of water, resulting in waterlogging and traffic congestion in low-lying areas. Additionally, informal settlements along the coastline are particularly vulnerable to flooding, highlighting issues of urban planning and infrastructure development.

The BMC, however, has implemented various measures to mitigate the impact of high tide, including the construction of sea walls, installation of stormwater drains, and dredging of rivers and estuaries. Additionally, awareness campaigns educate residents about the importance of proper waste disposal to prevent clogging of drainage systems.

