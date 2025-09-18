BMW Accident Case: Delhi Court Issues Notice to SHO for Preserving CCTV Footage

New Delhi: The Patiala House Court on Thursday issued a notice to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Dhaula Kuan in Delhi, directing the officer to preserve the CCTV footage related to the BMW accident case.

The Officer has been directed to appear with the case file during the next hearing, which has been scheduled for tomorrow.

This follows an application filed by the accused's counsel, Gaganpreet Kaur, seeking the preservation of CCTV evidence from the accident site. The court had earlier issued notice on Wednesday on this application.

The case concerns the fatal BMW accident at Dhaula Kuan, which claimed the life of Navjot Singh, Deputy Secretary in the Finance Ministry.

On Wednesday, Patiala House Court granted time to Delhi Police to file their response opposing Gaganpreet Kaur's bail plea, scheduling arguments until Saturday. Meanwhile, the court extended her judicial custody till September 27.

The Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) granted the prosecution time until Saturday to oppose Gaganpreet Kaur's bail plea. The Delhi Police has filed its reply on the bail plea.

At the outset of the hearing on the bail plea, senior advocate Ramesh Gupta, while arguing for Gaganpreet Kaur, submitted that this is a simple accident case. Invoking the section related to culpable homicide not amounting to murder is totally unwanted.

The senior advocate also submitted that there was no proper investigation. There is an interview with DCP, he should be made a witness by the investigation officer.

An ambulance also came on the spot, but he did not take the injured to the hospital. Should he not be accused? The senior advocate questioned.

He further argued that there was a DTC bus. It should have been impounded.

"I expect that the police will investigate the case in a fair manner," the senior advocate submitted.

He also submitted that the case diary is not paginated. It should be done as per the mandate of law.

There were two witnesses at the spot. They should be made a witness, senior advocate Ramesh Gupta said.

The senior advocate argued that the police are saying that she took the injured far away to a hospital, which attracts section 304 of the IPC against her; it is totally unwarranted.