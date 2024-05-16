Advertisement

Noida: In a tragic incident, two people were killed after a BMW car hit an e-rickshaw from the rear end in Noida on Thursday morning.

Sources said that five people, including the e-rickshaw driver, were injured in the accident, out of which two succumbed to their injuries. Police said the condition of three other passengers on board the rickshaw were admitted to a hospital and are said to be stable.

Advertisement

Two occupants of the luxury car have been detained.

News agency ANI quoted ADCP Manish Mishra as saying, "Today morning at around 6 am, an e-rickshaw was hit from behind by a BMW car under police station Sector 24. 5 people are injured in the accident, 2 people have been declared dead. The condition of the other 3 is stable. 2 people travelling in the BMW car have been detained. Strict action will be taken."

Advertisement

The third car occupant, identified as Aman Sisodia, is absconding, police said.

The e-rickshaw was on its way from the City Centre towards 12-22 Chowk when the mishap occurred.

Advertisement

The accident was reported when the e-rickshaw was near Sumitra Hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Mustafa (50) and Rashmi (25), both worked as a staff nurse at the Metro Hospital in the city.

Advertisement

The injured included Rajendra (e-rickshaw driver), 45, Pawan, 27, and Surajpur, 20.

The detained accused have been identified as Tushar Kumar and Adi Batra, both residents of Sector 41.

Advertisement