Updated May 16th, 2024 at 12:24 IST
Speeding BMW Crashes into E-Rickshaw in Noida; 2 Dead, 2 in Custody
Five people, including the e-rickshaw driver, were injured in the accident, out of which two succumbed to their injuries.
- India
Noida: In a tragic incident, two people were killed after a BMW car hit an e-rickshaw from the rear end in Noida on Thursday morning.
Sources said that five people, including the e-rickshaw driver, were injured in the accident, out of which two succumbed to their injuries. Police said the condition of three other passengers on board the rickshaw were admitted to a hospital and are said to be stable.
Two occupants of the luxury car have been detained.
News agency ANI quoted ADCP Manish Mishra as saying, "Today morning at around 6 am, an e-rickshaw was hit from behind by a BMW car under police station Sector 24. 5 people are injured in the accident, 2 people have been declared dead. The condition of the other 3 is stable. 2 people travelling in the BMW car have been detained. Strict action will be taken."
The third car occupant, identified as Aman Sisodia, is absconding, police said.
The e-rickshaw was on its way from the City Centre towards 12-22 Chowk when the mishap occurred.
The accident was reported when the e-rickshaw was near Sumitra Hospital.
The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Mustafa (50) and Rashmi (25), both worked as a staff nurse at the Metro Hospital in the city.
The injured included Rajendra (e-rickshaw driver), 45, Pawan, 27, and Surajpur, 20.
The detained accused have been identified as Tushar Kumar and Adi Batra, both residents of Sector 41.
Published May 16th, 2024 at 12:21 IST