Published 19:55 IST, July 10th 2024

Mihir Shah's Unconventional Tactics: Evading Arrest for 72 Hours With Haircut and Shaved Beard

He changed his appearance by cutting his hair and shaving off the beard to evade arrest, and it was necessary to find out who helped him change his look, the prosecution said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Worli Hit-and-Run
19:53 IST, July 10th 2024