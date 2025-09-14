BMW Driver Kills Finance Deputy Secretary, Wife in Critical Condition

New Delhi: A tragic accident took place on Delhi’s Ring Road near Dhaula Kuan on Sunday after a BMW car collided with a motorcycle, leaving one person dead and another injured.

The deceased has been identified as Navjot Singh, Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and a resident of Hari Nagar. His wife, who was riding with him, is injured and undergoing treatment.

Hospital authorities later informed the police that one of the victims had died, while another sustained injuries. Both the accused and her husband also suffered injuries and are currently admitted to a hospital. The crime team inspected the site, and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was also called in. Police confirmed that the vehicles have been seized and legal proceedings are underway.

According to Delhi Police, the BMW was found overturned near Metro pillar number 67, with a motorcycle lying close by. Eyewitnesses reported that a woman was driving the car when it hit the motorcycle. Following the crash, the woman and her husband took a taxi and rushed the injured to the hospital.

Police said that the couple was travelling on a motorcycle when they were struck by the BMW. Due to the impact, their vehicle collided with the central verge and then hit a bus on the left side.