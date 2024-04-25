Advertisement

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, bodies of two children, who were reported missing earlier, were found in a car in Mumbai under mysterious circumstances. On Wednesday, two children, aged 5 and 7, went missing while playing. Both are brother and sister, according to our sources. The Antop Hill Police are investigating the case. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

No injury marks were found on the bodies of the children. It is believed that the children locked themselves inside the car while playing and died of suffocation while there is no official confirmation yet on the cause of the death yet.

(More details are awaited)