Body Of Man Recovered From Ganga Canal In Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP): The body of a 33-year-old man was on Wednesday recovered from the Ganga canal near Neela Bridge in Masuri town here, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Prince Rana, a resident of Kiratpur town in UP’s Bijnor district. He worked as a project manager with a private company in Gurugram and lived there with his family, ACP Masuri Siddhartha Gautam said.

Rana had left his home on January 15 without informing anyone, he said, adding that his wife Priya filed a missing person report at Palam Vihar Police Station in Gurugram on January 16.