Boiler Explosion at Belagavi Sugar Factory Leaves Three Dead, Five Seriously Injured

Belagavi: Three workers were killed and five others seriously injured after a boiler blast at a sugar factory near Marakumbi village in Bailhongal taluk of Belagavi district on Tuesday.

The deceased workers have been identified as Akshay Topade, Deepak Mannoli, and Sudarshan, who succumbed to their injuries following the tragic incident at the factory premises near Marakumbi village in Bailhongal taluk.

The incident occurred on the factory premises near Marakumbi, triggering panic in the area. The injured workers were immediately rushed to a private hospital in Belagavi for treatment. Hospital sources said their condition remains serious.

Police and local authorities rushed to the spot soon after the incident and are assessing the situation. The exact cause of the boiler blast is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited as investigations are underway.

