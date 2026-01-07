Updated 7 January 2026 at 17:06 IST
Boiler Explosion at Belagavi Sugar Factory Leaves Three Dead, Five Seriously Injured
A boiler blast at a sugar factory near Marakumbi killed two workers and injured six others. Authorities are investigating the cause while the injured receive serious medical treatment.
- India News
- 1 min read
Belagavi: Three workers were killed and five others seriously injured after a boiler blast at a sugar factory near Marakumbi village in Bailhongal taluk of Belagavi district on Tuesday.
The deceased workers have been identified as Akshay Topade, Deepak Mannoli, and Sudarshan, who succumbed to their injuries following the tragic incident at the factory premises near Marakumbi village in Bailhongal taluk.
The incident occurred on the factory premises near Marakumbi, triggering panic in the area. The injured workers were immediately rushed to a private hospital in Belagavi for treatment. Hospital sources said their condition remains serious.
Police and local authorities rushed to the spot soon after the incident and are assessing the situation. The exact cause of the boiler blast is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited as investigations are underway.
Advertisement
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Melvin Narayan
Published On: 7 January 2026 at 16:33 IST