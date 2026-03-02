Bolangir And Bargarh Declared Naxal-free Districts: Odisha Police

New Delhi: Odisha Police has achieved a historic milestone in its sustained anti-Naxal operations across the State.

The Director General of Police, Yogesh Bahadur Khurania, has officially declared Bolangir district and Bargarh district as Naxal-free districts.

With this development, both Bargarh and Bolangir districts have now been declared free from Naxal activities.

The DGP informed that sustained joint operations conducted over a prolonged period, precise intelligence inputs, coordinated efforts of Central and State security forces, and active cooperation from local residents have led to the complete elimination of Naxal activities from these two districts.

He stated that this significant achievement has been made possible due to the courage, restraint, and unwavering commitment of the police force. The DGP congratulated all officers and personnel involved in the operations and expressed gratitude to the people for their trust and continued support.

He further stated that similar intensified operations will continue in other affected areas of the State to ensure the complete eradication of the Naxal problem at the earliest.

Last week, two Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire with the security personnel in the Kandhamal district of Odisha. Sanjeeb Panda, Additional Director General (ADG) of Police, Anti-Naxal Operations (ANO), stated that the encounter took place in the Karada forest area within the jurisdiction of Raikia police station in Kandhamal district.

Earlier this month, in a significant breakthrough for anti-insurgency operations, four active Maoist cadres, including three women, surrendered before Southern Range Inspector General (IG) Niti Shekhar at the Police Reserve Office in Berhampur.