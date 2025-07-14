Haryanvi Singer Rahul Fazilpuria Attacked By Unknown Assailants On Gurugram's SPR Road, Narrowly Escapes Gunshots

Gurugram: Bollywood and Haryana pop singer Rahul Fazilpuria was attacked in Gurugram after unknown assailants opened fire at him on Monday evening. According to reports, the shocking firing incident on Rahul Fazilpuria occurred on the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) near Gurugram when the singer narrowly escaped the attack. Fazilpuria's name has been associated with YouTuber Elvish Yadav, who has been embroiled in a controversy related to the use of snakes for shooting. It's unclear whether this connection has any bearing on the recent firing incident.

According to reports, Fazilpuria was targeted by unknown assailants who fired shots at him on the SPR road. The singer managed to escape the incident unscathed, but the incident has left him shaken. The motive behind the attack is still unclear, and the police are investigating the matter.

The police are probing the matter to identify the assailants and ascertain the motive behind the attack. The investigation is ongoing, and the authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and gathering evidence to track down the culprits.

As a popular singer in the Bollywood and Haryana music industry, Rahul Fazilpuria has built a massive following. His music often blends traditional and modern styles, making him a favourite among fans.