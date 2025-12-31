Updated 31 December 2025 at 18:45 IST
'Bomb Blast At 12 AM Tonight': Threat Written Near Sanjay Raut's Bungalow Sparks Panic
Bomb disposal squad arrived at UBT leader Sanjay Raut's "Maitri" bungalow in Bhandup after a car standing near it threated a bomb blast at 12 am tonight.
Mumbai: Panic ensued near Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut's bungalow in Bhandup on Wednesday after a bomb blast threat was found written on a car's window. A bomb disposal squad arrived at the Rajya Sabha MP's ‘Maitri’ bungalow.
According to reports, a Wagon R car was spotted outside Raut's house around 4 pm. The words "It will happen today...A bomb blast will happen tonight at 12 am" were written on the car's window. Following this, police called a bomb disposal squad.
The police are trying to ascertain the ownership of the car. The police did not find anything suspicious inside the vehicle during their investigation.
This is a developing story.
31 December 2025