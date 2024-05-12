Updated May 11th, 2024 at 12:23 IST
BREAKING: Bomb Blast at BJP Leader's House in West Bengal, Probe Underway
According to sources, six bombs were planted at the blast site, out of which two exploded.
- India
- 1 min read
Kolkata: A blast was reported at the residence of BJP panchayat pradhan's house in West Bengal.
According to sources, six bombs were planted at the blast site, out of which two exploded. The cops recovered four active bombs at Saturday midnight.
The blast incident occurred in Haludbari village under Khejuri 2 block in East Midnapore district.
Moreover, a motor bike which was placed outside the house of BJP panchayat Pradhan, Nitai Mondal, was also set on fire.
After receiving the information, a police team from Khejuri police station arrived at the spot at midnight and conducted a thorough search. Security was beefed up through the night at the blast site.
Meanwhile, police are examining the CCTV footage. Further investigating into the entire incident is under way.
Published May 11th, 2024 at 12:14 IST