Advertisement

Kolkata: A blast was reported at the residence of BJP panchayat pradhan's house in West Bengal.

According to sources, six bombs were planted at the blast site, out of which two exploded. The cops recovered four active bombs at Saturday midnight.

Advertisement

The blast incident occurred in Haludbari village under Khejuri 2 block in East Midnapore district.

The charred motorcycle

Moreover, a motor bike which was placed outside the house of BJP panchayat Pradhan, Nitai Mondal, was also set on fire.

Advertisement

After receiving the information, a police team from Khejuri police station arrived at the spot at midnight and conducted a thorough search. Security was beefed up through the night at the blast site.

Meanwhile, police are examining the CCTV footage. Further investigating into the entire incident is under way.



Advertisement