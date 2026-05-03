Bomb Disposal Squad Inspects Kedarnath Dham As Char Dham Yatra Sees Over 4 Lakh Pilgrims In 10 Days

Kedarnath: The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) on Saturday conducted a thorough inspection of the Kedarnath Dham temple premises during the ongoing Char Dham Yatra.

Rudraprayag Police stated that they are fully prepared and vigilant to ensure the safety of devotees at the shrine. The police force, equipped with modern technology, remains deployed at Kedarnath Dham to maintain a secure environment for all pilgrims.

Meanwhile, the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand is progressing smoothly, with the state government putting in place extensive arrangements to ensure the safety and seamless experience for pilgrims.

According to official data from the State Emergency Operations Centre in Dehradun, a total of 4,08,401 pilgrims have undertaken the Char Dham Yatra within just ten days, from the opening of the temple portals till 7:00 PM on April 28, 2026.

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Officials stated that essential facilities such as drinking water, toilets, healthcare services, sanitation, parking, and traffic management have been strengthened and systematically organised along the Yatra routes as well as at major religious and tourist destinations to avoid inconvenience to pilgrims, visitors, and residents.

Additionally, stringent security measures have been implemented along the pilgrimage route in Kedarnath, with the entire area divided into super zones, zones, and sectors for close monitoring. Teams from the SDRF, NDRF, fire services, and police remain deployed throughout the region. To facilitate smooth darshan and manage crowds effectively, a token system has also been introduced for devotees.

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Under environmental conservation efforts, a "Green Yatra" campaign is being actively implemented, with a ban on plastic and a strong emphasis on cleanliness. Additionally, the "Vocal for Local" initiative is promoting local products.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation to ensure a safe and smooth Yatra for all pilgrims.