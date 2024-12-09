Bomb Hoax At Delhi’s 44 Schools: Email Sent From New York’s Utica | Image: PTI

New Delhi, India: Media reports have now revealed that the bomb threat email sent to 44 Delhi schools was routed through a Virtual Private Network (VPN), with the sender’s IP address traced to New York’s Utica.

The Delhi Police, after thorough investigations, declared the threats a “hoax” as no explosives were found.

What Bomb Threat Email to 44 Delhi Schools Said?

The email, titled “Bombs in the school,” claimed that multiple bombs had been planted in school buildings and demanded $30,000 to prevent detonation.

“I planted multiple bombs (lead azide) inside the building. I planted multiple bombs (lead azide) inside the building. The bombs are small and hidden very well. It will not cause very much damage to the building, but many people will be injured when the bombs detonate. You all deserve to suffer and lose limbs. If I do not receive $30,000 I will detonate the bombs. THE GROUP =E2=80=9CKNR=E2=80=9D IS BEHIND THIS ATTACK,” the email read.

Proxy Server Used to Send the Email

A senior officer involved in the investigation reportedly stated that a proxy server was used to send the email, making it difficult to trace the sender.

The officer added that VPN chaining might have been employed to obscure the origin further.

The email reportedly passed through Gmail servers in seconds and mentioned a group called “KNR” as being behind the attack.

Which Delhi Schools Were Targeted?

A bomb threat email was received by prominent schools of New Delhi.

Over 40 schools in the national capital including Delhi Public School, RK Puram, GD Goenka, Pashchim Vihar, Mother Mary's School, British School, Salwan Public School and Cambridge School.

According to Delhi Police, the bomb threat mail was received between 11:30 and 12 in the night. When the school administration checked the mail in the morning, they informed the police and the children were sent on leave as a precaution.

Political Blame Game Continues

Amid the rising threats, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi criticized the Home Ministry for lapses in law and order, holding it responsible for ensuring the city’s security. Investigations are ongoing to identify the sender and determine the intent behind the hoax.

"After the daily incidents of ransom, murders, firing in Delhi, now threats of bombing of schools are being received. The law and order situation in Delhi has never been so bad before. The BJP-rules central government has failed in its only task of providing security to the poeple of Delhi," Atishi posted on X.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also hit out at the Union Home Ministry and said that the poeple of Delhi have never seen such a bad state of law and order.

"The poeple of Delhi have never seen such a bad state of law and order in Delhi before. Amit Shah ji should come and answer the people of Delhi," Arvind Kejriwal posted on X.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia criticizing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said, “Today, 40 schools in Delhi received bomb threats. It shocks us that our children are not safe. BJP has induced an environment of fear in Delhi."