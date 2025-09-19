Bomb Scare Forces Phuket-Bound IndiGo Flight To Make Emergency Landing In Chennai

Chennai: On Friday evening, IndiGo flight 6E 1089, operating from Mumbai to Phuket in Thailand, was compelled to make an emergency landing at Chennai airport owing to a security threat detected onboard. The aircraft, carrying 176 passengers and six crew members, was immediately diverted to Chennai following an anonymous call to Mumbai airport administration claiming explosives were hidden in the plane's lavatory. The caller asserted the aircraft would explode mid-flight before disconnecting the call.

After receiving the threat call, the flight was diverted to Chennai airport, where it made a safe landing at around 7.20 pm. All the passengers were evacuated and relocated to waiting lounges within the terminal for their safety. A rigorous security operation ensued with bomb squad personnel, security officials, and commando forces encircling the aircraft to conduct intensive searches. As per updates from the Chennai airport PRO, whilst the bomb squad has cleared the aircraft of any suspicious items, clearance for the flight to resume its journey has not yet been granted.

IndiGo officials asserted that in adherence to established protocol, relevant authorities were immediately alerted upon detection of the security threat. Necessary security checks are underway in Chennai.